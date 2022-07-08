Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines.
The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. The police gave him a chase and nabbed him. When frisked, the illegal weapon and cartridges were recovered from his possession.
Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Division number 7 police station, said the accused was produced before court on Friday. The court has sent the accused to two days of police custody for questioning, he said, adding that the accused would be questioned to know from where he had procured the weapon and for what purpose.
A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
2 women among 3 held with 750g heroin
Three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested after recovery of 750g heroin and ₹15,000 drug money from their possession.
The accused, identified as Jagtar Chand of Salem Tabri, Jaswinder Kaur of Salem Tabri and Ranjit Kaur of Jalandhar, already have cases of drug peddling registered against them in different police stations.
Additional deputy commissioner of police Tushar Gupta said the accused used to procure heroin from Delhi and supply it to their customers in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.
A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused.
-
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
-
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said. SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place. The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias.
-
Cracks surface in Opposition ranks, BJP alliance displays unity as Droupadi Murmu visits Lucknow
Cracks in the Opposition ranks were palpable as key Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Lucknow to seek support for her campaign from lawmakers in the state.
-
Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party's allies, were present in full strength on the occasion. Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
