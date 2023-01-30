Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana BDPO arrested red-handed for accepting bribe

Ludhiana BDPO arrested red-handed for accepting bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:47 PM IST

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the BDPO posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana, has been arrested following a complaint by sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, resident of Boparai Kalan village

BDPO arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday nabbed a block development and panchayats officer posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting 25,000 as bribe.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the BDPO has been arrested following a complaint by sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, resident of Boparai Kalan village.

The spokesperson stated that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the BDPO Ashok Kumar has demanded a bribe of 50,000 for issuing utilisation certificate and payment of grants for executing development works in the gram panchayat. The deal was struck at 25,000.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused from his office while accepting a bribe of 25,000 from the complainant. Tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP