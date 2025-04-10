Ludhiana: Bengal-based research institute presents e-tractor to local farmers

To demonstrate that electrical vehicles could very easily and efficiently be used in agriculture, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (Durgapur, West Bengal) (CSIR-CMERI), introduced its latest e-tractor and e-tiller technology to the public, here on Wednesday. A farmer rides the new electric tractor in Ludhianaon Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

“We are today introducing the electric tractor to the public here to dispel the common belief that electric vehicles couldn’t be as powerful as their diesel/petrol counterparts. In fact, the e-tractor isn’t just as powerful but also more efficient,” said director, Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (Durgapur, West Bengal), Naresh Chandra Murmu.

The category 1N (narrow) tractor produces a torque of 2,200 nm, just as much as produced by its diesel counterpart. It comes with 26 horsepower, more than the 20 horsepower capacity of its diesel counterpart. The tractor comes with a 72 V, 200 AH battery with over 3,000 charging cycles.

While he noted that the price of the tractor would be 20-25 per cent more than that of a diesel tractor, he emphasised that after five years, even with a battery change that could cost around 2.5 lakh, and the cost of the electric tractor would be the same as that of a diesel tractor.

The tractor in a single charge uses 16 units of electricity and comes with two charging modes - fast charging which takes just two hours to charge and standard mode that takes over four hours. Murmu emphasised that the standard mode was better for the longevity of the battery though.

Adarsh Pal Vij, chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, chief guest, “As we look to the future, embracing sustainability is essential, and electric vehicles mark a significant step in reducing air pollution and transforming agricultural operations. With technological advancements happening every day, it becomes our collective responsibility to ensure their optimum use. Unscientific disposal of batteries must be avoided, and proper knowledge is crucial for safe waste management. While our scientists are working on effective disposal methods, collaborative action from all stakeholders is equally important to ensure long-term environmental well-being.”

While the e-tractor, CSIR PRIMA ET11, is a development over one launched in 2024, the e-tiller was the first of its kind. Both have been designed for small and marginal farmers and feature low vibration, easy maintenance, women-friendly ergonomics, and zero emissions, delivering long-term economic and environmental benefits.

These innovations are designed to revolutionise traditional agricultural practices by integrating eco-friendly, cost-effective, and high-performance electric vehicle (EV) technology.