Ludhiana: Beware of fake admit cards, Navodaya principal tells students

Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has issued a warning to the aspirants of the upcoming Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025, cautioning them about fraudulent admit cards circulating online. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) releases admit cards for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test. (Sourced)

The warning comes amid rising concerns that some students may fall victim to fake documents that claim to be official admit cards for the Class VI Summer Bound admission test.

In a statement, principal Nishi Goyal clarified that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has not yet released any official admit cards for the JNVST-2025. She urged all candidates to refrain from downloading any admit cards from unofficial sources or third-party websites, as they are likely to be fake.

“Candidates must be cautious and download the official admit cards only from the NVS website (www.navodaya.ac.in) once they are officially released,” the principal said.

“We have noticed that fake admit cards are being shared on social media and other platforms, which can mislead and confuse students. These documents are fraudulent and have no validity,” she added.

The principal further advised students to remain vigilant and check the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam. She stressed the importance of relying only on trusted and authentic sources for all exam-related information.