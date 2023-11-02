Ludhiana: Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for 2 days, locals asked to take alternative routes

The city traffic police have advised the residents to plan their commutes accordingly as a temporary traffic closure at Bharat Nagar Chowk from and towards the bus stand will be in effect on Friday and Saturday due to the installation of the last six girders between the elevated road bridge at the city’s busiest intersection.

During this period, travellers are encouraged to use alternative routes, including Model Town, Kochar Market, and Sham Nagar.

According to traffic police officials, this marks the final phase of girder installation at the curved section of the elevated bridge, which will connect the bridge to the bus stand. Starting from Sunday when the intersection will be partially opened, there will be limited space for vehicle movement, with just 25 feet available at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

However, the traffic police is advising the locals to avoid the route for at least three weeks.

The area has been divided to accommodate traffic moving towards Bharat Nagar Chowk and traffic coming from the bus stand towards Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Charanjiv Lamba said, “The girder installation necessitates the temporary road closure for two days. During this construction phase, traffic will be halted for two days, and even after that, the available space for vehicles will be significantly reduced. Commuters are urged to take alternate routes, and this situation is expected to persist for around three weeks”.

Lamba added that the elevated road project towards Jagraon is nearing completion, and the bridge will be open to the public on November 11, 2023, just before Diwali, providing easier access to Jagraon Bridge.

Commuters have faced difficulties during this period. Some have been taking u-turns at Bharat Nagar Chowk, merging with traffic from Jagraon Bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk, causing traffic congestion. The steep road going from Bharat Nagar Chowk to the bus stand has further led to chaos on roads.

City commuters are raising their concerns about the increasing traffic confusion and delays at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Jeevan Singh, a regular commuter, said, “Those traveling from Mall Road towards Bharat Nagar Chowk often take u-turns at Bharat Nagar Chowk. This leads to traffic mixing with vehicles coming from Jagraon Bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk, resulting in significant traffic congestion. Furthermore, a steep road from Bharat Nagar Chowk to the bus stand, which accommodates only one car at a time, causes substantial delays for people trying to reach their destinations”.

Another commuter, Gurvinder Singh, shared his frustrations, stating that he operates a business in Akalgarh Market and frequently crosses Bharat Nagar Chowk.

“There is huge confusion over frequently changing diversions and their lack of clarity, contributing to traffic issues. Many commuters mistakenly use the wrong side to reach their destinations. He called on traffic police to assign officials to streamline traffic and reduce chaos at this chowk,” he said.

