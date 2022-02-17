Ludhiana | Bhartiya Kisan Union puts off protest, JCP assures to investigate murder bid case

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta–RUgrahana) has deferred the protest, proposed to be on February 18 outside the office of the commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, following the assurance given by joint commissioner of police (JCP) Ravcharan Singh Brar on Wednesday.

The farmer union leaders are seeking release of farmer leader Jagminder Singh alias Raju, who was arrested for murder bid on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gill constituency and former bureaucrat SR Ladhar.

Balwant Singh Ghudani, a union leader, said they met JCP Brar, who assured them that the police will take appropriate action after investigating the matter till February 22, following his assurance they have postponed the protest.

Ghudani said if the police did not take appropriate action, they will initiate a stir.

The others present were Charan Singh Noorpura, Saudagar Singh Ghudani, Kuldeep Singh Gujjarwal, Darshan Singh Fallewal, Baldev Singh Jeerakh and Gurpreet Singh Noorpura.

A day after attack on SR Ladhar, 63, the Sadar police had arrested Jagwinder Singh Raju, of Humayunpur village, circle head of Kisan Ekta Union (Ugrahan) and Luvjeet Singh of Kheri village for attempt to murder. Ladhar had gone for a meeting in Kheri village on February 13 evening when the accused allegedly assaulted him.