Ludhiana: Bid to incite communal tension foiled, cops nab 1

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have arrested a 35-yeart-old UK-returned Rupnagar resident for posting and sharing online content capable of creating communal tension in the state. Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma with other officials during a media conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Arshdeep Singh Saini, was taken into custody following an FIR registered by Ludhiana cyber crime police on November 28 under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said preliminary monitoring revealed that Saini had been using his X (formerly Twitter) handle @the_lama_singh to circulate content targeting multiple religious groups, including Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims. Active on the platform since February 2019, he has nearly 13,000 followers.

Investigations suggest that the pattern of posts, along with responses and follower engagement, indicates a deliberate attempt to spread disharmony.

According to commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, Saini recently posted content claiming that “demography of Ludhiana has changed with influx of a particular community,” with the intention of disrupting communal harmony and law and order.

Authorities are also examining whether the online activity forms part of a larger toolkit designed to incite unrest, possibly at the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Saini had gone to the UK on a study visa and returned in 2014.

He is trained in artificial intelligence and earns through online teaching, the police said.

The police are now analysing all digital trails, including communications, followers, engagements and other accounts amplifying the content. Investigators are also checking if additional individuals or organised networks are involved.

Commissioner Sharma said that Punjab, as a border and developing state, has experienced turbulent periods in the past.

“Youths in Punjab have easy access to the internet and social media. Elements attempting to spread divisive narratives try to exploit this, but police are actively monitoring and acting to maintain communal harmony,” he added.