Ludhiana: Bids to operate bus stand washrooms to open on Jan 3

Amid numerous complaints about “rampant overcharging and deplorable hygiene” at the public washrooms of the Ludhiana bus stand for the past one and half years, the Punjab Roadways management has decided to conduct an open (online) bidding process on January 3. A poorly maintained public washroom at Ludhiana bus stand. (HT Photo)

Notably, a large segment of travellers at the bus stand have reported being charged double for using the washrooms. Commuters also noted that the staff, stationed outside the washrooms, often engage into verbal spats when questioned about the inflated charges.

Gagandeep Kaur, a passenger traveling to Chandigarh, said, “The employees collecting user fees talk rudely when questioned about charging more than the listed rate.”

Travellers have also highlighted poor sanitation. Kamaldeep Singh, another traveller, asserted, “The washrooms are so poorly maintained that foul smell emanates, making it unbearable to even walk by.”

More troubling is the frequent locking of washrooms designated for people with disabilities. According to officials, these facilities are often locked because these are rarely used.

Jatinder Singh, station superintendent, acknowledged the issues but claimed he had never received any formal complaint. He passed the buck on the commuters by stating that they should file written complaints to hold the contractor accountable.

Singh also condemned the state government, citing that the government should take responsibility for maintaining such essential services instead of outsourcing them to private contractors who are required to meet revenue targets.

The contractor, meanwhile, downplayed the concerns, claiming, “I am required to pay ₹4 lakh monthly to the bus stand management. On top of that, I must cover the costs of at least five cleaning staffers working under me. Additionally, purchasing specialised cleaning equipment to maintain hygiene for such a high volume of users adds to the overall expenses.”

Responding to the development, general manager Navraj Batish said, “We have been receiving complaints regarding overcharging for a long time. These issues have been reported to the transport director’s office, urging them to suspend the contractor at the earliest. As a result, the management has decided to conduct the bidding process on January 3, even though his current contract completes on January 26.”