Ludhiana: Biker hits car door, mowed down by truck; 2 arrested

A bike-borne 19-year-old student was mowed down by a truck after a crash with an open car door on the Kohara road at Sahnewal Chowk on Sunday. Victim Nikhil Goyal was going past a car that had halted on the road when an occupant opened the shotgun seat door without warning, leaving the student no time to swerve or slow down. He fell down on the road and was mowed down by a truck coming from the opposite side. CCTV footage shows car occupant opened door without looking at the rear side: Police (File Photo)

The whole incident was captured in CCTVs installed near the spot. After the mishap, the Sahnewal police registered an FIR against two car occupants, including the driver, on the complaint of victim’s uncle Amit Goyal, a resident of Railway Road. Identified as Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Ajnod village of Doraha, both accused have been arrested.

Goyal said his nephew was going to a nearby sweetmeat shop to fetch some cottage cheese. He was going past a Maruti Swift car which was parked “wrongly” on the road. Meanwhile, a passenger sitting on the front seat alongside the driver opened the door without looking at the rear side.

Goyal added that Nikhil’s bike hit the car door and he fell on the road when a truck coming from the opposite side crushed him, resulting in his death on the spot.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after examining the CCTVs they found fault at the part of the car driver and other occupant. An FIR under Sections 285 (causing danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation), 106 (Causing death by negligence), 324 (4) (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 324 (5) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of one lakh rupees or upwards) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested them.