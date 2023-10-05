Ludhiana: BJP leader, son booked for kidnapping bid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagmohan Sharma and his son have been booked reportedly for an abduction bid and assaulting a factory owner following a monetary dispute on Wednesday. According to the complainant, the accused wielded a gun and threatened to kill him. When the son of the victim and factory workers intervened, the accused fled from the spot.

Jagmohan Sharma and his son have been booked reportedly for an abduction bid. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fleeing, Jagmohan dropped the cover of his licensed pistol along with five bullets on the spot, which the police have recovered.

The Focal Point police lodged an FIR against Jagmohan, his son Gaurav and seven other aides, who are yet to be identified following the complaint of Shivam Aggarwal of South city, who is the son of the factory owner, Pramod Kumar.

Shivam told the police that Jagmohan along with his son and aides barged into their factory over a pending payment of ₹57,000. His father told him that he had already sent one of their employees to the bank and would clear his payment in a few minutes.

He said that Jagmohan started abusing his father and slapped him. He along with other factory workers intervened and pushed the accused outside the factory. He locked the main gate from inside and informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Focal Point Police station, said a case under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 362, 511 (abduction bid) 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against Jagmohan, his son and others. He added that the pistol cover and bullets which were recovered from the factory belong to Jagmohan. He was district president of Congress. Later, he joined the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested assembly election on the BJP ticket from Ludhiana East Constituency.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON