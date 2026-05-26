Ludhiana: BJP Punjab demands ₹10 reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people

Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab state spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Monday strongly criticised the Punjab government for what he termed as its “double standards” on fuel prices, stating that while the state government continues to blame the Centre over rising fuel costs, it is itself imposing heavy taxes and earning substantial revenue from petrol and diesel sales. Pritpal Singh said, This is the time for governments to stand with the people and ease their burden, not to profit from their hardships. (HT File)

He said that the Punjab government is currently levying 16.58% Value-Added Tax (VAT) along with an additional 10% tax on petrol, resulting in approximately ₹18–19 per litre being collected in taxes. Similarly, on diesel, the state is charging 13.10% VAT along with an additional 10% tax, amounting to nearly ₹13–14 per litre.

He stated that despite repeatedly targeting the central government on fuel pricing, the Punjab government has failed to disclose the significant revenue it earns from state-imposed taxes and has chosen not to pass on relief to the public.

“The Central Government had earlier reduced excise duty by up to ₹13 per litre to provide direct relief to citizens. However, instead of extending similar benefits, the Punjab Government increased its own earnings and continued burdening the people,” Baliawal said.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of indulging in political theatrics while common citizens, transporters, farmers and small businesses continue to struggle under inflationary pressures and rising operational costs.

He further said that at a time when people are already facing economic challenges, governments should prioritise public welfare rather than generating additional revenue at the expense of citizens.

Baliawal urged the Punjab government to immediately announce a minimum reduction of ₹10 in VAT on petrol and diesel to provide much-needed relief to the people of Punjab.

“This is the time for governments to stand with the people and ease their burden, not to profit from their hardships,” he added.