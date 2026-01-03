Ludhiana: BJP slams AAP, Congress protests against VB-G RAM G scheme as ‘political theatrics’

Senior BJP leader and former IAS officer SR Ladhar on Friday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for their protests against the VB-G RAM G scheme, calling the agitation politically motivated and “morally hollow”. Addressing a press conference along with BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, Ladhar said the opposition parties were deliberately misleading the public on the scheme. BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman said the opposition parties were deliberately misleading the public on the scheme. (HT File)

Ladhar asserted that the Punjab government was either unwilling or unable to understand basic constitutional provisions, stating that a state Assembly has no authority to pass resolutions against laws enacted by Parliament. “Such resolutions have no constitutional or legal standing and amount to political theatrics aimed at confusing people,” he said.

Refuting allegations of budget cuts, Ladhar termed the claims baseless and misleading. He clarified that the total budgetary provision under the VB-G RAM G scheme exceeded ₹1.51 lakh crore, which marked an increase rather than a reduction. With the mandatory contribution from state governments, the overall allocation would rise further, he added.

Highlighting key reforms under the scheme, Ladhar said guaranteed employment had been enhanced from 100 days to 125 days, while unemployment allowance was payable if work was not provided within 15 days. “Instead of supporting a reform-oriented, pro-poor initiative of the Centre, AAP and Congress are spreading misinformation to protect vested interests and shield corruption,” he alleged.

He pointed out that BJP-ruled states were also fully covered under the scheme and subject to the same rules, standards and monitoring mechanisms. Questioning the opposition’s stance, he asked why protests were being raised when the framework applied uniformly across all states.

Ladhar further said the revised funding structure would ensure financial discipline through shared responsibility, leading to better planning, quality asset creation and result-oriented governance. Enhanced digital monitoring through geo-tagging, direct benefit transfers, digital attendance and real-time dashboards would effectively curb corruption, he added.

Raising questions for the Punjab government, Ladhar asked why social audits of panchayats were not conducted, why complaints of irregularities flagged by the Centre were not acted upon, why unemployment allowance was not paid to eligible beneficiaries and why average employment levels remained below the mandated limit.

Describing VB-G RAM G as a scheme promoting dignity of labour, sustainable development and transparency, Ladhar said those uncomfortable with accountability were naturally opposing it.

