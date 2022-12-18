Ludhiana: BJP stages protests over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks on PM Modi

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protest at Jagraon bridge, Ludhiana, on Saturday against Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for making defamatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the United Nations Security Council meeting held on Friday in New York.

To mark the protest, the BJP workers, under the leadership of district BJP president Pushpinder Singla, burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.

Addressing the protest, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma condemned Zardari’s personal remarks on PM Modi and said, “This the lowest level of thinking of Pakistan.”

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has forgotten the dignity of his position. Such comments against PM Modi will never be tolerated,” he added, seeking removal of Zardari from his position and also asked to “apologies for his statement, otherwise he will have to face consequences.”

Further taking jibe on the foreign minister and Pakistan, the state BJP Leader said “Bilawal Bhutto has grown up physically but not mentally. The Indian Foreign Minister Jai Shankar has shut Zardari’s mouth and Pakistan was unable to reply him. Remarks of foreign minister has exposed the original face of Pakistan.”

Highlighted Pak support to terror groups, Sharma added, “Pakistan is accusing others but it itself has been nurturing terrorism and terrorist organizations for decades. Pakistan is the one that calls Osama bin Laden a martyr and harbors terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.

This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the UN Security Council meeting. The Pak foreign minister’s comments triggered massive protests across the country on Saturday.

Two Sitting Congress Councilors joins BJP

Under the leadership of BJP district president Pushpinder Singla two councilors and husband of former councilor joined BJP along with workers here on Saturday at circuit house. Punjab BJP President Ashwini Sharma and General Secretary Jeevan Gupta inducted new joiners into the saffron party donning the BJP gamcha. On this occasion Sitting Councilor Palvi Vinayak, Vipan Vinayak, Sitting Councilor Gurcharan Deepa, Mintu Sharma, Ashwani Agnihotri, Advocate Lalita Jain and others joined the party.

