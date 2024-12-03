Ludhiana: BJP worker alleges attack, vandalism; probe on

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Ajay Pal Disawar, has accused a group of men of attacking his residence and vandalising his car. Disawar further alleged that the attackers fired gunshots in the air, though the police have not confirmed it. BJP worker Ajay Pal Disawar said the accused assaulted his father and him. Seeking safety, they rushed home. Later, while he stepped out briefly, he reportedly saw the accused arriving outside his house and pelting bricks and stones. (HT File)

According to Disawar, a resident of the Daresi area, he and his father were returning home on Monday night when they encountered five young men celebrating a birthday party on the road, causing a disturbance, near SDP College in Killa Mohalla. When he asked them to stop creating a nuisance, the group started abusing him.

He added that the accused assaulted his father and him. Seeking safety, they rushed home. Later, while he stepped out briefly, he reportedly saw the accused arriving outside his house and pelting bricks and stones. His Toyota Fortuner car parked there was vandalised during the attack.

Disawar claimed that he escaped unhurt but his his elderly father sustained injuries. He further alleged that the attackers fired gunshots in the air, adding that the attack might have been politically motivated due to his intention to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Inspector Avtar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Daresi police station, arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report. Initial investigations revealed the vandalism of the car but did not confirm the firing. The inspector added that a police team reached the spot on Monday night. The preliminary enquiry has not confirmed the firing.

“We are scanning CCTV footage in the area. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” he added. The FIR hasn’t been registered yet.