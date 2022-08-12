Ludhiana | BKU Ugrahan holds tractor rally to protest land acquisition

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 12, 2022 01:21 AM IST
BKU Ugrahan took out rally and handed over a memorandum to Ludhiana (Sahnewal) MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian in protest against the alleged acquisition of farmers’ land under the Bharat Mala project
Addressing the gathering, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Ludhiana district president Saudagar Singh Ghudani said the protest against the authorities at Kot Aga village in Dehlon has reached the 48th day (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta Ugrahan) and Road Sangharsh Union took out a tractor and motorcycle rally and handed over a memorandum to Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian in protest against the alleged acquisition of farmers’ land under the Bharat Mala project.

The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.

Addressing the gathering, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) district president Saudagar Singh Ghudani said the dharna against the authorities at Kot Aga village in Dehlon has reached the 48th day.

Ghudani added that major highways which are being planned under the project are not for the betterment of farmers or labourers, but to facilitate cheap and easy transportation of goods of big corporations. He added that the government is trying to snatch land from farmers by offering them a paltry amount of money and depriving them of their land.

“We will not allow any government or non-government agency to snatch even an inch of land belonging to farmers until adequate compensation is paid,” said Ghudani, arguing that the price of agricultural land should not be calculated in terms of simple market value. Opposing the acquisition of land for Delhi-Katra Express Highway, farmers of the region had blocked various roads earlier during the year.

