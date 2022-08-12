Ludhiana | BKU Ugrahan holds tractor rally to protest land acquisition
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta Ugrahan) and Road Sangharsh Union took out a tractor and motorcycle rally and handed over a memorandum to Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian in protest against the alleged acquisition of farmers’ land under the Bharat Mala project.
The farmers had registered their dissent by irrigating the land which was meant to be acquired by the government.
Addressing the gathering, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) district president Saudagar Singh Ghudani said the dharna against the authorities at Kot Aga village in Dehlon has reached the 48th day.
Ghudani added that major highways which are being planned under the project are not for the betterment of farmers or labourers, but to facilitate cheap and easy transportation of goods of big corporations. He added that the government is trying to snatch land from farmers by offering them a paltry amount of money and depriving them of their land.
“We will not allow any government or non-government agency to snatch even an inch of land belonging to farmers until adequate compensation is paid,” said Ghudani, arguing that the price of agricultural land should not be calculated in terms of simple market value. Opposing the acquisition of land for Delhi-Katra Express Highway, farmers of the region had blocked various roads earlier during the year.
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
