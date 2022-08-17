Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire

Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the blanket manufacturing unit and the fire was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation
A blanket manufacturing unit in Ludhiana’s Kohara area was gutted in a major fire. (REUTERS (Representataive image))
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation.

The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire. A massive amount of goods and machinery was gutted in the incident.

The fire department received an alert about the incident at around 9.15 pm on Monday and the operation continued till around 5 am into Tuesday morning. Though water supply was available in the unit, firefighters struggled to douse the flames that rapidly spread across a large area.

Sub Fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said all workers managed to escape unhurt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP