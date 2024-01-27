Ludhiana: Body of man shot dead in US reaches home, cremated

A pall of gloom descended on Bhama Kalan village of Machhiwara after the body of 22-year-old Jasdeep Singh alias Jassu reached here from the US. He was cremated on Saturday. The US police had not shared anything about the killers. (HT)

Jasdeep was shot dead by unidentified assailants in California on January 3 when he was talking to his parents. Daljit Singh Mangat, father of the victim, stated that on January 3 Jasdeep had left the house in his car. He was talking to them. Suddenly, the call got disconnected. They tried calling him back, but to no avail.

“We immediately informed his maternal uncle, who is also in California. He informed us that some unidentified assailants had shot dead Jasdeep in his car. He suffered a bullet injury on his head and died on the spot,” his father said.

“Jasdeep had gone to the US five years ago. He wanted to visit us in March this year. We never expected that he would come in a coffin,” he added.

Mangat, who is a farmer, stated that Jasdeep had gone to his maternal uncle in the US five years ago after clearing the matric exam. Jasdeep was a truck driver there.

It took 24 days to bring his body here. The mother was inconsolable. She said that she wished to see her only son as a groom, but the Almighty played a cruel joke on her. She said that the US police had not shared anything with them about the killers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sahenwal constituency Hardeep Singh Mundian also attended cremation.