Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured

Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening
A part of the boiler which fell into a field adjacent to the factory following the explosion at the factory in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. The impact of the explosion was so powerful that parts of the boiler fell outside in the adjacent fields after breaking the side walls of the unit.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Meharban police station, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm. He said the two workers have been rushed to civil hospital and investigation has been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP