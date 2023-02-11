Ludhiana booksellers rejoice as government schools rush to use library funds

After education department issued funds to furnish the libraries at the government schools with new books in January this year, the booksellers have recorded an upward trend in sales with teachers visiting to spend the sanctioned funds.

The area hosting these shops which otherwise wears a deserted look is now beaming with activities as books have been decked up to several feet outside the shops to attract customers.

A grant of ₹1,355 crore has been issued by the director general of school education under the Samagra Sikhya project of the central government for as many as 1,446 government schools in the district.

For the convenience of the shoppers, the sellers have displayed the selected titles along with ones recommended by the department to be added to the stock of books at the school Libraries. The booksellers are offering a discount of 40 per cent to the schools on books of every genre.

The owners said while the customer base has shrunk with the decline in the number of active readers, the government grants have come as a relief as it is compulsory for the schools to spend it on books. They added that school teachers from all across the district visit to purchase books from the shops at Punjabi Bhawan, as it hosts popular booksellers and publishers. For the facility of the schools in far-flung areas, we also offer a postal facility and teachers can order the books online, they added.

PK Chabbra, who owns a bookstore named PC book Galleria, said the librarians and other school staff had started visiting from January 25 onwards.

“Apart from the books recommended by the education department, we also offer other books at the same discount. As the schools buy books in bulk, the profit margin has been reduced,” he added.

Further giving details, he said primary schools buy books of children’s stories with pictures, while high and middle schools buy beginner-level books, novels, etc and in senior secondary schools, the choice gets a bit more advanced.

Sharing his experience, Chabbra said librarians have an important role to play in generating interest among students, and only a small percentage of teachers take an active interest in book selection while a number of librarians complain about being loaded with other duties, and completing the school curriculum.

Satish Gulati, who owns a publishing house named Chetna Publications said, “We submit four copies of every title we publish out of which the department selects the books. Titles that are popular on social media are in high demand.”

In just the last few days he has provided books to around 400 schools and the number is expected to go up as February 20 is the last date for schools to fill the libraries with books.

A government school librarian said the pressure of exams and scoring high marks on students should be reduced so they can devote time to other activities like reading which would help in their holistic development.