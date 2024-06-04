 Ludhiana boy Priyansh secures AIR 429 in NEET exam - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana boy Priyansh secures AIR 429 in NEET exam

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in which Aggarwal got 710 out of the total 720 marks

The 18-year-old city boy Priyansh Aggarwal of clvil lines secured the All India Rank 429 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) according to the results declared on Tuesday.

His father, Ashish Aggarwal is a businessman and mother, Mehak Aggarwal a homemaker. (HT Photo)
His father, Ashish Aggarwal is a businessman and mother, Mehak Aggarwal a homemaker. (HT Photo)

The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in which Aggarwal got 710 out of the total 720 marks. He said that starting the preparation two to three years prior to the exam is important for a candidate to succeed. Aggarwal is an aspiring neurosurgeon. He said, “I gave nearly nine hours daily for the preparation of the NEET exam and was consistent throughout my journey.” It is difficult to crack the exam without being patient, hardworking and consistent, he added.



His father, Ashish Aggarwal is a businessman and mother, Mehak Aggarwal a homemaker. He said, “coming from a business family, one can easily expect me to join the family business but I was clear that I wanted to be a surgeon and my parents have always supported my dreams.”

He said, the source of inspiration for him is grandfather, Jiwan aggarwal, who had been in polybag trading and had motivated him throughout. “He has been with me as a mentor, friend and supporter. I cannot thank him enough for encouraging me in everything I do,” he added.

Priyansh is a national level gymnast and had recently secured 93.8% in Class 12 results from Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School and had completed his Class 10 from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar with 96.2% marks.

He also shared his preference and said that his first choice is All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh. “After the counselling, the centre and subject would be finalised but if not Rishikesh, I would prefer either AIIMS Jodhpur or Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) in New Delhi,” he added.

A total of 3,967 of the 4,090 registered students on May 5 appeared for the NEET UG exam in a single shift at seven centres in the district.

Two city girls, Tripti Jain and Sukhdeep Kaur Purba also cleared the examination securing AIR 1009 and AIR 1036, respectively.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana boy Priyansh secures AIR 429 in NEET exam
© 2024 HindustanTimes
