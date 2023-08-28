News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana lads lift trophy at Junior Punjab State Baseball Championships

Ludhiana lads lift trophy at Junior Punjab State Baseball Championships

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 28, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The results ensure a sweep for Ludhiana as the girls’ side had earlier lifted the trophy at the event being organised at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School on Sunday

The side representing the district ousted Sangrur 2-1 in the summit clash to emerge as the 11th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship winners.

In the semi-final match, the Ludhiana boys’ team had faced off against Ferozepur, emerging triumphant with a final score of 4-3.

Prince emerged as the standout performer, contributing with two runs, while Jashan and Pradoon each scored one run to help the side enter the finals.

In some of the earlierresults, Barnala had triumphed over Fatehgarh Sahib 13-5, while Moga demonstratedtheir prowess by defeating Faridkot with an impressive score of 13-4.

SBS Nagar had posted a narrow 2-1 win over Fazilka,while Ferozepur had emerged victorious against Roop Nagar with a score of 4-2. Amritsar had also logged a win over Mansa, winning 5-3.

The boys competition featured a total of 14 district teams vying for title.

The participating teams included Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Roop Nagar, Faridkot, Sangrur, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Barnala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and SBS Nagar.

