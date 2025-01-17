Ludhiana: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 2 at DMCH

A 54-year-old man’s organs gave a new lease of life to two people in Ludhiana on Friday. The liver and one kidney were transplanted at DMCH, while the second kidney was allocated to another hospital in the state. (Getty image)

The donor’s family generously consented to donate a liver, both the kidneys and both corneas, which were allocated by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). The liver and one kidney were transplanted at DMCH, while the second kidney was allocated to another hospital in the state.

With this, the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) performed its first in-house cadaveric multi organ transplant.

Both the transplants were successfully performed by collaborative efforts of critical care medicine team, led by Dr PL Gautam, professor and head; anaesthesia team led by Dr Suneet Kant Kathuria, professor and head; liver transplant team, under the guidance of Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota, chief liver transplant surgeon and kidney transplant team, led by Dr Vikas Kumar, assistant professor, urology and in-charge of the kidney transplant unit and Dr Harmandeep Singh Chahal professor, department of urology.

Principal Dr GS Wander and medical superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma congratulated the team for their achievement and highlighted that the hospital has state-of-the-art facilities for cadaveric organ donation. The in-house cadaver organ retrieval process involved planning and coordination among teams of doctors, administration, nurses and para-medicals. Every organ donor is a hero who leaves behind a legacy of life highlighted Dr Wander.

Chief liver transplant surgeon Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota and kidney transplant unit in-charge Dr Vikas Kumar said the transplant was a complex procedure, but their team’s expertise and coordination ensured its success.

“We appreciate the trust placed in us by the donor’s family and we are grateful to the donor’s family for their generosity, and we will continue to work towards promoting organ donation and providing exceptional patient care to the patients. Liver and one kidney were transplanted to two patients suffering from liver cirrhosis and kidney failure respectively. Organ failure patients get new life from such decisions of organ donation taken by the grieving family,” said Dr Sahota.