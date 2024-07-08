Ludhiana: Brig Chauhan visits NCC annual training camp

Aiming at inculcating the quality of leadership, self-confidence and discipline, a 10-day combined annual training camp (CATC) of 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), Ludhiana, commenced on July 2 under camp commandant Col RS Chauhan with an aim to impart military training to female cadets. Brig H S Chauhan at the camp inspecting NCC cadets at CATC in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Group commander NCC, Brig HS Chauhan visited the camp to inspect the cadets who are being trained for appearing in NCC certificate exams. He met all the associate NCC officers (ANOs) and other staff present there for training. He said that their role is very important in achieving the basic aims of NCC which includes developing character, discipline, leadership, secular outlook, spirit of adventure, sportsmanship and ideals of selfless service among the youth of the country, to create a human resource of organised, trained and motivated youth, to provide leadership in all walks of life and always be available for the service of the nation and to provide a suitable environment to motivate the youth to take up a career in the armed forces.

Brig Chauhan emphasised that safety and security of girl cadets was of utmost importance during all kinds of training activities. He also inspected the training of cadets who are being trained to participate in the “All India Thal Sena Camp 2024”.

He interacted with the cadets and motivated them to remain focused in life and advised them not to waste time on social media and smartphones. During the camp, cadets were taught various military domains including, drill, weapon training, field-craft, battle-craft, map-reading and military history.