Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Burglars flee with temple’s donation box

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 10:54 pm IST

This burglary follows another theft reported just two days earlier in nearby Kotla village where thieves broke into a sanitaryware shop and made away with submersible motors, electronic goods and ₹20,000 in cash

A gang of burglars targeted a religious site in Sihala village of Samrala, stealing a donation box from Guga Mari Mandir during the early hours of Tuesday. The stolen donation box, estimated to weigh around 40 kg, contained 15 kg of coins and thousands of rupees in cash offerings made by devotees. The theft occurred around 1:30 am and was captured on the temple’s CCTV cameras. The footage shows two men arriving at the shrine, manipulating the security cameras and making off with the donation box.

The total estimated loss is over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. (HT photo for representation)
The total estimated loss is over 1 lakh. (HT photo for representation)

Neeraj Kumar, son of the village’s woman sarpanch, said the shrine was widely respected and regularly visited by hundreds of devotees. “This has hurt the religious sentiments of the entire village,” he said.

This burglary follows another theft reported just two days earlier in nearby Kotla village where thieves broke into a sanitaryware shop and made away with submersible motors, electronic goods and 20,000 in cash. The total estimated loss is over 1 lakh.

Jagpal Singh, nambardar of Sihala village, expressed the community’s anger. “We suspect drug addicts are behind this. We have launched our own effort to track them alongside the police,” he said.

Sub-inspector Nitish Chaudhary, SHO at Samrala police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway. “The stolen donation box was found abandoned near a canal in Khirni village. We are reviewing the CCTV footage. FIRs into both Sihala and Kotla incidents have been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Burglars flee with temple’s donation box
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On