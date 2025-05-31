Ludhiana: Bus collides with trailer, minor injuries reported

A Punjab Roadways Volvo bus en route from Delhi to Jalandhar rammed into a trailer carrying iron rods near Khanna bus stand on Saturday when . The impact left the front end of the trailer hanging dangerously over the edge of the elevated national highway. The mangled vehicles after the accident on elevated road in Khanna on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place as the bus, reportedly carrying around 35 passengers, attempted to overtake the trailer but failed to find sufficient space. Eyewitnesses said the bus struck the trailer from behind, triggering chaos inside the vehicle. In a panic, several passengers jumped out of the windows and doors to escape. Fortunately, no lives were lost, though a few sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby medical facility.

The Volvo bus was driven by Satnam Singh of Hoshiarpur, while the trailer was operated by Deepak Kumar of Mandi Gobindgarh. Both drivers have given conflicting accounts of the accident. Singh claimed that the trailer stopped abruptly, leaving him no time to apply brakes. The trailer’s extended iron rods, reaching up to four feet, pierced through the front of the bus upon impact. However, Kumar maintained that he was driving slowly and that the bus was speeding when it struck.

Traffic in-charge ASI Ravinder Kumar and his team reached the spot, cleared the road and restored traffic flow. A probe is on and statements from both drivers are being recorded to ascertain the exact cause of the collision, he said.