Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable

A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer.

The accused has been identified as Saurav Goyal, a resident of Block-D, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business.

Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that Saurav’s brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.

The head constable said that when he tried to pacify them, Saurav manhandled him and tore his uniform. He added that when other police officers present at the spot tried to intervene, Saurav assaulted them as well.

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

