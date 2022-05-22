Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable

The accused had assaulted and torn the head constable’s uniform who tried to intervene in a spat between him and his brother
An assault case has been registered against the Ludhiana-based businessman. (Representative image)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer.

The accused has been identified as Saurav Goyal, a resident of Block-D, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business.

Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that Saurav’s brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.

The head constable said that when he tried to pacify them, Saurav manhandled him and tore his uniform. He added that when other police officers present at the spot tried to intervene, Saurav assaulted them as well.

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP