Ludhiana businessman duped of 3.34-cr, three booked

The Daresi Police have booked a Tajpur resident along with his two aides for allegedly duping a city businessman of ₹3.34 crore on the pretext of selling a three-storey building to him. Ludhiana businessman duped of ₹ 3.34-crore. (HT)

The matter came to fore when the victim started investigating the matter after the accused was reluctant in transferring the ownership of the building in his name.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The accused have been identified as Naresh Wadhwa of Dairy Complex, Tajpur road, Jatinder Kumar Malhotra of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar and Raju Taneja, a realtor. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Amantran Colony of Kailash Nagar.

The victim stated that he was looking for a building in Sundar Nagar to run his business due to which he had approached the realtor, who introduced him to Jatinder Kumar Malhotra and Naresh Wadhwa.

Jagjeet said that the accused had received a total of ₹3.34 crore from him between November 28, 2020 to July 12, 2023. After receiving the money, the accused did not transfer the ownership of the land in his name.

When he checked, he found that Naresh is not the owner of the building and according to the revenue record, Chander Shekhar, father of Naresh Wadhwa, is the owner of the building.

He filed a complaint on November 3, 2023 and an enquiry was marked to the assistant commissioner of police- north Sumit Sood.

Sub inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that during the probe, the police found that the owner of the building Chander Shekhar has been missing for the past many years and the ownership of the property is still in his name.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 3 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.