A 31-year-old businessman died by suicide at his home in Bhamian on Thursday, allegedly over harassment linked to a monetary dispute involving a Tarn Taran resident, according to a suicide note left behind by him. Police have booked the accused and some unidentified persons for abetment to suicide following a complaint lodged by his family.

The family alleged that the deceased was also being harassed by certain individuals, including a senior officer of cyber crime cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, family members broke open the door of the man’s room after repeated knocks went unanswered and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

The family found a two-page suicide note in the room in which the man has mentioned harassment by Surinder Pal Dhillon in connection with the monetary dispute. According to the father of the deceased, the man ran a car wash business and had earlier worked as an immigration agent and the family had limited knowledge of the monetary dispute.

The family alleged that the deceased was also being harassed by certain individuals, including a senior officer of cyber crime cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate, over the monetary issue. They have demanded action against the accused and said they would not perform the last rites until the accused are arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said the suicide note mentions only a Tarn Taran resident Surinder Pal Dhillon in connection with the dispute and no police official has been named in it so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said the suicide note mentions only a Tarn Taran resident Surinder Pal Dhillon in connection with the dispute and no police official has been named in it so far. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Jamalpur police have lodged an FIR under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS against Surinder Pal Dhillon and his unidentified aides, said sub-inspector Davir Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jamalpur police have lodged an FIR under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS against Surinder Pal Dhillon and his unidentified aides, said sub-inspector Davir Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police are also investigating the role of police personnel as alleged by the kin of the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are also investigating the role of police personnel as alleged by the kin of the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON