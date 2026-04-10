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Ludhiana businessman ends life, Tarn Taran resident booked for abetment

According to police, family members broke open the door of the man’s room after repeated knocks went unanswered and found him hanging from a ceiling fan

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 31-year-old businessman died by suicide at his home in Bhamian on Thursday, allegedly over harassment linked to a monetary dispute involving a Tarn Taran resident, according to a suicide note left behind by him. Police have booked the accused and some unidentified persons for abetment to suicide following a complaint lodged by his family.

The family alleged that the deceased was also being harassed by certain individuals, including a senior officer of cyber crime cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate. (HT File)

According to police, family members broke open the door of the man’s room after repeated knocks went unanswered and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

The family found a two-page suicide note in the room in which the man has mentioned harassment by Surinder Pal Dhillon in connection with the monetary dispute. According to the father of the deceased, the man ran a car wash business and had earlier worked as an immigration agent and the family had limited knowledge of the monetary dispute.

The family alleged that the deceased was also being harassed by certain individuals, including a senior officer of cyber crime cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate, over the monetary issue. They have demanded action against the accused and said they would not perform the last rites until the accused are arrested.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana businessman ends life, Tarn Taran resident booked for abetment
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana businessman ends life, Tarn Taran resident booked for abetment
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