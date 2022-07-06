Ludhiana: Businessman robbed of car at gunpoint
Three miscreants robbed a businessman of his Maruti Suzuki Swift car at gunpoint on Chandigarh Road, late on Monday night.
The victim, Ishmeet Sidhu, 26, of Bhamian, is into supplying hearing aids. He told police that he was driving towards Chandigarh Road and stopped to relieve himself, when the three miscreants, whose faces were covered, turned up there and told him to hand over the keys of his car at gunpoint.
Sidhu said that when he resisted, they opened fire in the air and he was forced to hand over the keys. He added that the robbers were facing issues in starting the car and forced him to start it for them and then drove towards Dhanasu village.
On being informed, the Jamalpur police initiated investigation after reaching the spot.
Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, station house officer at Jamalpur police station, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified robbers and they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.
The SHO added that even though the victim claimed that the accused had opened fire in the air, but police have not found anything from the spot to confirm it.
Industrial park near Mattewara Forest: NOCs sought for axing of 1,700 trees; Punjab govt draws flak
Another controversy has erupted involving the mega textile park being set up near the Mattewara Forest in Koom Kalan area, as the public works department (PWD) has sought a no-objection certificates from the forest and drainage departments to cut 1,697 full-grown trees and nearly 6,000 plants for the construction of a 6-km long approach road near the banks of Sutlej River.
Final structure on Delhi Meerut Expressway to be completed in August
The National Highways Authority of India will shut three exits in Vijay Nagar area which have been in place for traffic movement between the highway and expressway lanes on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. Officials on Tuesday said that the exits were in place to avoid traffic congestion due to the construction of a rail overbridge at Chipiyana near the Crossings Republik. The overbridge will have 16 lanes.
ITI instructors’ recruitment: Allahabad HC seeks reply on plea demanding CBI probe
The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply), within six weeks, in a petition seeking a CBI probe into the recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) advertised in 2014. Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants.
Homeless don’t live, they merely exist, says HC while directing relocation of 5 evicted slum dwellers
Remarking that the homeless don't live but merely exist, the Delhi high court directed the relocation of five slum dwellers who were shifted from one slum site to another to facilitate the expansion of the New Delhi railway station. The order comes on a petition by the slum dwellers, who had challenged their eviction from Lahori Gate, for the expansion of the New Delhi railway station, from nine platforms to 16.
Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff. Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised.
