Ludhiana: Businessman robbed of car at gunpoint

Three miscreants robbed a businessman of his Maruti Suzuki Swift car at gunpoint on Chandigarh Road, late on Monday night.

The victim, Ishmeet Sidhu, 26, of Bhamian, is into supplying hearing aids. He told police that he was driving towards Chandigarh Road and stopped to relieve himself, when the three miscreants, whose faces were covered, turned up there and told him to hand over the keys of his car at gunpoint.

Sidhu said that when he resisted, they opened fire in the air and he was forced to hand over the keys. He added that the robbers were facing issues in starting the car and forced him to start it for them and then drove towards Dhanasu village.

On being informed, the Jamalpur police initiated investigation after reaching the spot.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, station house officer at Jamalpur police station, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified robbers and they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

The SHO added that even though the victim claimed that the accused had opened fire in the air, but police have not found anything from the spot to confirm it.