Ludhiana: Cabinet minister Sond rolls out ‘Easy Registry’ system in Khanna

The Punjab government has launched the Easy Registry system in Khanna — a first-of-its-kind move in the country aimed at simplifying property registration processes and eliminating middlemen’s role. The launch was officially announced by cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond who said people would be able to complete their land and property registration with speed and transparency, without having to make repeated visits to government offices or deal with brokers. “Punjab is the first state in India to implement such a system,” said Sond. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond launching the new process in Khanna. (HT Photo)

The Easy Registry system will allow applicants to initiate and complete the registration process online. Citizens can also request document service assistants at home by calling helpline number 1076. The service includes self-preparation of sale deeds, digital submission, advance verification within 48 hours and scheduling of appointments at sub-registrar offices.

Sond highlighted that the initiative would particularly benefit working professionals and farmers by saving time, money and energy. “This system removes unnecessary delays and makes registration truly citizen-centric,” he added.

The first registration under the new system was issued to Gurmeet Singh Mangat, a resident of Mahiduda village, at the Khanna sub-registrar office by tehsildar Tanvir Kaur. She said the new system demonstrates the government’s commitment to delivering efficient and transparent citizen services.

Sub-divisional magistrate Baljinder Singh Dhillon said the Easy Registry system allows citizens to draft their deeds themselves, submit them online and complete the process at the sub-registrar office within minutes once approved.

Local residents and officials, including Market Committee chairman Jagtar Singh Gill Ratanheri and education coordinator Master Avtar Singh praised the Punjab government’s initiative, calling it a “landmark step” toward improving public services.

Over a month ago, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had announced that this system would be implemented in the entire state from August 1.