Ludhiana café owner attacked, nine booked for murder attempt

A group of youths attacked the owner of a food corner in the city’s main market, leaving him with a fractured knee and arm on Thursday night. The victim, Malkit Singh, was severely injured and has been referred to the government hospital in Sector 32 of Chandigarh. The victim has been hospitalised with a fractured knee and arm. The attack is linked to a month old food bill dispute, say police. (HT File)

According to the police, the attack was linked to an altercation that took place a month ago over a food bill. The main accused, Sunil Kumar Bachi, along with eight associates, allegedly stormed the café armed with swords, iron rods and sticks. The group thrashed the owner and vandalised the café and a car parked nearby before fleeing the scene.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh stated that a case under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, has been registered at the Samrala police station against all nine accused. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

The DSP revealed that the accused had visited the café on March 2 and got into a heated argument with the owner’s son over bill. Although the matter was resolved at the time, the accused allegedly planned a retaliatory attack.

Malkit Singh said the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and rods. “I ran to save my life, but they caused heavy damage to my café and vehicle,” he said.

Dr Prabhjot Singh, who is treating the victim, confirmed that Malkit has a fractured knee and arm along with serious injuries to his hand. The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the BNS.