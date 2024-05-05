Ludhiana candidates’ spouses in thick of poll action

As the poll fever intensifies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, family members of the candidates are toiling hard and have stepped into the spotlight to garner voters for those in fray. Congress candidate’s wife Amrita Warring at a campaign event in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The candidates’ kin have taken on active roles in campaign efforts to ensure their victory. In Ludhiana, wives and other family members of both the major candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pick Ravneet Singh Bittu and the Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, are on field to support them.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The campaign trail for Ravneet Singh Bittu has seen enthusiastic participation from his family members, particularly his mother and wife. With sleeves rolled up and determination in their hearts, they are actively engaging with voters, attending rallies and conducting door-to-door canvassing.

His mother Jasbir Kaur and wife Anupama have a visible presence at various campaign events and can be seen addressing crowds at the top of their voices. Their combined efforts reflect a family-driven campaign strategy aimed at maximising support for Bittu’s candidacy.

Anupama, who is a homemaker, firmly believes that for the advancement of the nation, and particularly the state, the BJP must return to power. “During the campaign, I got tremendous support from women in urban areas,” she said.

Jasbir Kaur said, “As a mother, I offer daily prayers to the Almighty, seeking strength and success for Bittu. He shares every political development with her, often sitting beside me to discuss matters late into the night. Drawing from my experience in a political family with the legacy of Beant Singh, I endeavour to provide him with guidance and support.”

The case is no different for Congress candidate Raja Warring as his wife and other family members are highly active in campaigning for him. Holding meetings and engaging with voters, his wife Amrita Warring is playing a pivotal role in garnering support for his candidacy.

Amrita Warring is a social worker and participates in philanthropic activities through her foundation, Aasra.

Amrita said, “The love and affection that we have received have been beyond expectation. We will work for the people of Ludhiana with all our hearts.”

She added that politics is a platform that is created to serve people. If you have selfish concerns, one should settle for personal business rather than politics. A politician is created by the people and needs to work for them as well.