Ludhiana: Carcasses of lumpy skin disease-infected animals being dumped in open

In what can possibly spiral into a massive health crisis, carcasses of a large number of animals that succumbed to lumpy skin disease (LSD) are being dumped in the open at an illegal “hadda rodi” (carcass disposal point) on the banks of the Sutlej river in Laddowal area, in violation of the norms set by state government. As per animal husbandry department officials, animals who died of LSD have to be buried deep in the ground.

As LSD spreads through bloodsucking insects and certain species of flies, it is feared that the illegal dumping of carcasses might further lead to an increase in cases as flies, birds and other insects are feeding on the dead animals at the disposal point. Till now, around 700 animals (cattle) have died of the disease in the district.

While the municipal corporation (MC) has been accused of dumping carcasses of infected animals at the site, private contractors/skinners are also allegedly involved in lifting the dead animals from private dairy units and dumping them on the banks of Sutlej.

Even though there are no reports of water contamination caused by the virus, the state government has directed that the dead animals be buried away from water bodies as a precautionary step.

Members of Yuva NGO, Kumar Gaurav, stated that strict and speedy action should be taken and they have also apprised deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal of the illegal dumping of carcasses. “Insects, flies and birds are feeding on the infected animals and this might further add to the pollution in the river as the point is situated on the banks of Sutlej. The virus from the infected animals might also pollute the water body,” he added.

Deputy director of the Ludhiana animal husbandry department, Dr Paramdeep Walia, stated that it is the MC’s responsibility to ensure proper burial of the dead animals.

Meanwhile, MC officials stated that the animal carcasses are being buried properly by the civic body staff and they are not responsible for dumping them in the open. They added that private entities may be involved in the illegal practice and they will have to conduct an inspection to confirm this.

MC’s medical officer (health), Dr Gulshan Rai, stated that the animals that succumbed to the disease are being buried 8-9 feet deep by the civic body using proper techniques. “Some private contractors might have dumped the dead animals in the open and MC will check for the same. Teams have been deployed across the city to vaccinate stray cattle and bury dead animals properly,” added Dr Rai.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pollution Control Board chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai stated that hadda rodis are illegal in themselves and National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been directing MC to get rid of them. Further, he stated that they will clamp down on the illegal practice of dumping infected animals in the open and if anomalies are found, required action will be taken.

The situation has been further aggravated by MC failing to operationalise its carcass utilisation plant in Noorpur bet area amid agitation by villagers who are apprehensive of pollution and foul smell in the area. The plant was established at a cost of over ₹8 crores and has been lying non-operational for over a year.