Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct trader’s driver, hold him captive for two hours

The driver of a city-based industrialist was ambushed by three miscreants near Manju Cinema cut and taken hostage for nearly two hours on Saturday evening. The accused allegedly let him off after withdrawing ₹4,000 cash from his account.

He later informed his employer and lodged a police complaint.

The victim, Pritam Singh of Sunet village, said that he had stopped at the traffic lights near Manju Cinema cut when a man knocked on the car window on the pretext of asking for an address. As soon as he rolled down the window, the accused opened the door of the back seat and got into the car.

The accused then pointed a sharp-edged weapon on his neck, and asked him to follow the motorcycle on which the accused’s accomplices were riding.

The victim said that they took him towards Tajpur road and locked him in a room.

They left with his mobile phone and debit car, and withdrew ₹4,000 from his account. After around two hours, the accused set him free.

Division number 6 station house officer, inspector Rohit Sharma said that Manju Cinema cut is a busy point. “The matter looks suspicious but we have started investigation,” he said.