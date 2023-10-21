Ludhiana: CBI probe suggests negligence by 4 docs

An investigation report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found negligence on the part of four doctors who conducted the post-mortem of a student who was brutally murdered eight years ago.

According to the CBI’s investigation report, the doctors’ alleged incompetence resulted in the failure to collect crucial evidence, significantly weakening the case. As a result, the CBI has recommended taking action against the doctors, which has now caught the attention of the Punjab government. The letter landed in the office of the Ludhiana civil surgeon a couple of days ago.

The case in question dates back to September 2, 2015, when a student from Shimalpuri went missing after attending school. The next day, the student’s naked body was discovered near the power grid in Barewal. Evident signs of injury and suspicion of sexual assault raised concerns, leading the authorities to register a case of murder. However, due to the lack of progress in the investigation, the case was transferred to the CBI in 2016 by the high court.

During their investigation, the CBI extensively interrogated numerous individuals, including suspects and those who had interacted with the student, and scrutinised call records and CCTV footage. Additionally, student’s mobile phone was examined for SMS and other data, while clothing was analysed in the pursuit of DNA traces that could potentially link the accused to the crime.

Subsequently, a closure report was filed by the CBI in January 2020, as evidence proved elusive. However, the court rejected the report and sent the case back to the CBI, instructing them to investigate further. It was during this reinvestigation that the medical negligence, which gravely hindered the collection of crucial evidence, came to light.

The CBI has discovered that the doctors responsible for the post-mortem examination failed to obtain relevant samples, such as nails, anal and vaginal swabs, pubic and head hair, and oral swabs. Although samples of viscera, blood, and vaginal swabs were taken and sent to the chemical examiner’s lab in Kharar, the report on the vaginal swab proved futile due to the doctors’ failure to preserve the sample. Preserving the sample would have facilitated DNA profiling and matching, which could have served as critical evidence in the case.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that despite the availability of DNA testing facilities in the forensic lab, the samples were sent to a lab in Kharar, which lacked the necessary infrastructure for DNA testing. The CBI condemned this negligence, leading them to recommend that action be taken against the doctors involved. As a result, the Punjab government has initiated an independent investigation through its health department.

