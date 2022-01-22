Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana central jail inmate held with 2 mobile phones, intoxicant pills
The staff at Ludhiana central jail found two mobile phones and intoxicant pills from a jail inmate during a surprise checking on January 18 night
The Ludhiana central jail staff found two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant pills from accused. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The staff at central jail nabbed an inmate and recovered two mobile phones and intoxicant pills from his possession.

Complainant Suraj Mal, assistant superintendent at central jail, said the jail staff during a surprise check on January 18 night, found two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant tablets from accused Amandeep Singh of Aali Nangal village, Gurdaspur.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 21, 61, 85 of NDPS Act; Sections 42, 45 and 52-A (1) of Prison Act has been lodged against the accused. The police will bring him on production warrant for questioning the source of contraband.

Saturday, January 22, 2022
