Ludhiana: Chetan bags gold in state taekwondo championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The event, organised by the Taekwondo Sports Association of Punjab and affiliated with India Taekwondo, was held at Lovely Professional University on Saturday and Sunday

Thirteen-year-old Chetan Nand Gupta, a student of USPC Jain Public School, won the gold medal in the under-14 cadet category at the third Punjab State Cadet and Junior Taekwondo Championship. The event, organised by the Taekwondo Sports Association of Punjab and affiliated with India Taekwondo, was held at Lovely Professional University on Saturday and Sunday.

Taekwondo champions Chetan Gupta and Manmeet Kaur with their coach in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Gupta’s performance in the championship has earned him a spot in the upcoming National Taekwondo Championship, which will take place in Dehradun from May 29 to June 1. His coach, Armaan Ali, shared that this is not Gupta’s first big win. He had clinched the gold medal at the Open National Championship in Chandigarh last year and secured top honours at the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. He had also won silver medal in the state-level school games.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Manmeet Kaur, also from USPC Jain Public School, won a silver medal in the same cadet category (under-14) in the -37 kg kyorugi event. Kaur too has an impressive track record, having bagged a bronze at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and a silver in the state-level school games last year.

Kaur said, “I am elated with this achievement and would like to thank my coach, Armaan Ali, for his constant support and training.”

