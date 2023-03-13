Ludhiana CIA team nabs two for drug peddling, 6kg opium seized

A team of CIA staff of Jagraon arrested two alleged drug peddlers in two separate cases and recovered 6 kg opium from their possession.

Police officials giving details of the drug peddlers’ arrest and the seized contraband in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjit Singh alias Geeti of Bandala Nau Bomb village of Zira in Ferozepur and Mann Singh of Shahkot in Jalandhar district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the CIA staff arrested Gurjit Singh at the checkpoint when he was crossing from the area on tractor-trolley. He was stopped for checking and when frisked, 5 kg opium was recovered.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had brought the contraband from Assam to supply it in Punjab.

A case under section 18-25-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station.

In the second case, the CIA staff arrested Mann Singh while he was travelling in a car. When frisked, the team recovered 1 kg opium from his possession.

A case under section 18-25-61-85 of the NDPS act was registered against the accused at City Jagraon police station.

The SSP said that Mann Singh is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling registered against him in September 2021.

The Sadar police have arrested two persons in connection with snatchings during a special checking in Thakur colony at Pakhowal road.

The accused used to threaten commuters using sharp-edged weapons and would rob them off their cash and valuables, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Verma and Manpreet Singh, both residents of Sunet village.

Sub inspector Gurmeet Singh, in-charge at Lalton police post, said that the police had established a checkpost near Thakur colony on Pakhowal road. The accused, who were commuting on a bike, were stopped at the checkpoint. When frisked, the police recovered 50 gm gold and 10 gm silver, besides two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The sub inspector added that the accused used to threaten commuters and would rob them of cash and jewellery. A case has been registered.