Ludhiana | CICU Corporate Cricket Tournament : Mehta Automotive and Vardhman Special Steel Ltd win their respective encounters

The fifth and sixth league matches of CICU Corporate Cricket Tournament were played at GRD Academy, Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

The fifth league match was played in the morning session between Mehta Automotive Private Limited and Texla Plastics and Metals Private Limited.

After winning the toss, Mehta Auto elected to bowl. While Texla Plastics scored 95 runs for 10 in 19.4 overs, Mehta Auto scored 99 runs in 12.2 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. Parvesh, who scored 40 runs in 20 balls, of Mehta Auto was declared the Man of the Match.

In the sixth league match played in the evening session between Avon Cycles and Vardhman Special Steel Limited, the latter won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 176 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Avon Cycles team scored 91 runs for 10 and Vardhman won the match by 86 runs. Sangram of Vardhman Special Steel, who scored 76 runs in 52 balls, was declared the Man of the Match.

Many cricket lovers, including top management personnel Amit Mehta (MD Mehta Autos), Sukhamrit Pal Obroi, (MD Texla Plastics and Metals), Onkar Singh Pahwa (CMD Avon Cycles) along with top management personnel of Vardhman Special Steel Limited, enjoyed the live cricket.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, while addressing the teams, visitors and guests, congratulated the winning teams and announced a prize of ₹2,100 to the best player of the day, which went to Sangram of Vardhman Special Steels Limited.

General secretary of CICU Pankaj Sharma said, “Ludhiana is full of cricket lovers and watching live cricket at grounds is an awesome experience.”