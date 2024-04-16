Ludhiana: CICU delegation cancels visit to Iran Expo 2024

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has announced the cancellation of its delegation to the 6th International Exhibition of Iran Expo 2024. The decision comes in light of a travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs cautioning against travel to Iran following the prevailing situation in the region. The exhibition was scheduled for April 27 to May 1. Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of CICU, emphasised the importance of prioritising the safety of members by adhering to government directives. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Subsequent to the Iran delegation HE Dr Iraj Elahi (ambassador), Dr Mostafa Goharifar (economic counsellor) and Dr Hossein Bamiri (commercial counsellor) visited CICU during the 13th Mach Auto Expo 2024 and “International Summit”, Iran offered the facilities to group delegation of CICU.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of CICU, emphasised the importance of prioritising the safety of members by adhering to government directives. He stated, “It is crucial for us to follow the instructions of the government to ensure the safety of our members.” Consequently, the decision to call off the delegation to Iran was made in accordance with this principle.

The cancellation of the delegation aims to mitigate any potential risks associated with traveling to Iran amidst the current circumstances.

CICU was planning a 15 member’s delegation to visit the sixth International Exhibition in Iran.

Ahuja added that India-Iran bilateral trade during the Financial Year 2022-23 was 2.33 billion dollars, registering a growth of 21.76 percent year over year. During the period, India’s export to Iran was 1.66 billion dollars and India’s import from Iran was 672.12 million dollars. In the current fiscal year from April 2023- July 2023, bilateral trade stood at USD 660.70 million.

In view of the prevailing situation, the Ministry of External Affairs advised the citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. The ministry has also advised all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.