Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20.
The session focussed on imparting training to save the lives of local citizens as well as workers in industrial sectors. Besides, a medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials.
Ashwin Nagpal, chairperson, CII Ludhiana Zone and managing partner – Haveli Ram Bansi Lal, said, “Our police is the face of district. Whenever any emergency arises, they are the ones who stand at the forefront, round-the-clock. The objective of organising today’s interaction is to provide training along with live demonstration to police officers regarding life-saving methods. So, CII members are ready to serve our administration and society to make our nation healthy and safe.”
Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.
Distributes first aid kits
First aid kits were distributed to over 180 police officials who participated in the session from different departments such as police stations, PCR, traffic.
Geetanjali Seth, director– Versatile Enterprises Group, Shivani Sachdeva, partner – Fancy Copy Manufacturer, and CA Jasminder Singh, proprietor – Jasminder Singh & Associates, also attended the session.
-
Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University examination. Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%. In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.
-
Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.
-
Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday
The Pune police have stated a few conditions that need to be followed during Raj Thackeray's public meeting, which is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday. As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people Swargate senior police inspector Ashok Indalkar in his order stated, the rally should be held between 10 am and 2pm.
-
HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday. Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.
-
Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune
PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31 Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”
