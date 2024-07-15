Ludhiana city sees 65% less rain than last year in first 2 weeks of July

The monsoon onset has been slow in the city as it has received only 35% rain in the first fortnight of July, as compared to the same period last year. Pedestrians cover their faces to protect themselves from the sun in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

As against 192.8 mm rain recorded in the first 15 days of July 2023, the city has seen 68mm rain in the same period this year. The normal rainfall in the duration is around 100mm.

In the first week of July 2024, 63.8 mm rain was recorded. However, the second week saw a stark difference in weather with a partly 4.2 mm rain. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of agricultural meteorology professor Sompal Singh said, “Looking at the first two weeks, the monsoon has been weak so far.”

He added that this could be due to multiple factors. “This is a complex weather pattern and we can’t discount the effect of climate change. The monsoon comes in phases. Hopefully, the next phase from July 22 will make up for the deficit,” he said.

Sompal Singh pointed out that although the rain was below normal, the temperatures stayed less than normal. “The normal maximum temperature for July 2 to 8 was 35.9 degrees Celsius but the temperatures stool at 33.6 degrees Celsius. Similarly, for the second week, temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees Celsius against a normal of 34.2 degrees Celsius,” he added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh centre director Ajal Pal Singh said, “The monsoon entered the region in the first week of July and these are initial phases.”

He expressed hope that in the next two weeks, there would be enough rain to make up for the deficit.

Rain in isolated parts of state from today

“The weather is hot and humid and monsoon is here. There will be rain in isolated parts of the region from today,” he said.

Explaining the difference between this year and last, he said that in the second week of July last year, there was a strong western disturbance active along with the monsoon, leading to heavy downpours.