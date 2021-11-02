Ludhiana civic body goes on cleanliness overdrive ahead of Diwali

With an aim to present a cleaner look of the city ahead of the festival of Diwali, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) launched a mega cleanliness drive on Monday morning.

At MC’s Zone-D office, mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal directed the staffers, who were asked to report at 7am, to focus on main markets, roads, religious places and green belts and parks.

The commissioners of all four MC’s zones were also instructed to collaborate with the councillors to spread awareness and ensure smooth flow of traffic in main markets of the city.

It was decided that the drive will be conducted in the main markets, including those of Bhadaur House, Chaura Bazaar, Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, Sarabha Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, and Malhar Road. The sanitation staff was directed to conduct night sweeping in areas where it is difficult to carry on drives during the daytime due to heavy footfall. Directions were also issued to repair road dividers and verges.

At a time when the authorities have failed to act against encroachers in the main markets resulting in traffic chaos, the staff was directed to ensure that the encroachments do not become a hindrance in smooth flow of traffic.

The health branch officials were asked to ensure timely lifting of garbage from over 40 secondary dumping points in the city and take action against those burning leaves and dumping waste in the green belts and parks.

Sabharwal said, “People clean their houses and surroundings on Diwali and the staff of civic body has been directed to ensure that the city also wears a clean look during the festival. The zonal commissioners have been directed to step forward and work in tandem with the councillors as they know their area well. The officials have also been told to clear the choked sewer lines. Inspections will be done on ground level and if any anomalies are found, action will be taken against officers concerned.”

‘Keep in touch with fire brigade’

Considering the large number of fire incidents reported in the city on Diwali, the zonal commissioners have been directed to be in touch with the fire brigade under their respective jurisdictions.

The vehicles should be kept on standby and temporary stations should also be established to reduce response time on Diwali, they were told. Arrangements should also be made to arrange water from tubewells and industrial units on Tajpur Road, Bahadurke Road and other areas, which are at some distance from the fire stations as precious time is wasted to refill the tenders from the fire stations.

‘Celebrate plastic-free Diwali’

The civic body has appealed to the residents to celebrate plastic-free Diwali. Plastic carry bags were banned in the state in April 2016, but are still being used at every nook and corner of the city due to lack of enforcement.