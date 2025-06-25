Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Civic body seals 3 meat shops in crackdown on ‘illegal slaughtering’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 25, 2025 05:14 AM IST

According to civic officials, the shopkeepers were found slaughtering animals illegally and selling unhygienic meat to the public, posing serious health risks

In an action against illegal meat slaughtering, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday sealed three meat shops operating on Tajpur Road and Chandigarh Road near Green Land School.

Civic body officials outside a meat shop on Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Civic body officials outside a meat shop on Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The action was taken after repeated warnings and notices failed to deter the shopkeepers from continuing the unauthorised activity.

The crackdown was carried out under the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.

According to civic officials, the shopkeepers were found slaughtering animals illegally and selling unhygienic meat to the public, posing serious health risks. Despite prior notices from the MC, the shop owners continued with their illegal practices, prompting the sealing of their establishments.

Officials emphasised that all meat intended for public consumption should be processed at the modern slaughterhouse in Haibowal dairy complex, where it undergoes proper veterinary checks and certification to ensure it is safe and hygienic.

The MC has urged residents to demand certified meat from shopkeepers to help eliminate illegal slaughtering practices.

“Only certified meat from authorised slaughterhouses guarantees safety and quality. Public cooperation is essential in curbing such violations,” said an official.

The civic body also warned that similar drives would continue across the city, and strict action will be taken against those flouting the rules.

