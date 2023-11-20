With authorities working on different projects to reuse treated water from sewer treatment plants (STP) for irrigation and industrial purposes, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi sought the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) assistance to keep a tab on the dyeing industry releasing untreated waste into the sewer lines.

Ludhiana civic body seeks PPCB’s help to increase vigil on violations. (HT PHOTO)

The commissioner had held a meeting to review the progress of the ₹650 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project at the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone D office on Monday.

Speaking on the issue, Rishi said they are mulling different proposals to reuse treated water for irrigation or industrial purposes and watering plants at city parks. The authorities, he added, are also in talks with the farmers and dyeing industry for reusing the water.

The help sought from PPCB then is aimed to ensure a check on eliminating untreated industrial waste as it would otherwise not be possible to reuse the water.

Rishi said regular inspections are already being carried out by joint teams of the civic body and PPCB to stop dumping of untreated industrial waste in MC sewer lines, but the authorities have further been directed to keep a strict vigil on the illegal activity and take action against violators.

Meanwhile, Rishi directed the officials to expedite the works being taken up under the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo and officials of other departments including Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), PPCB, soil conservation department among others were also present in the meeting.