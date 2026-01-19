Ludhiana: Civic body to float tenders for ₹33 crore clean air projects

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has received ₹33 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and is set to float tenders for a series of infrastructure, greening and pollution-control projects across the city. A footpath along Malhar Road slated for conversion into a dedicated cycle track under the project. (Manish/HT)

The funds, released under the 15th Finance Commission, will be used to implement the city’s Micro Action Plan for Clean Air.

Officials said most of the projects are targeted for completion by March 31, 2026, with a focus on controlling road dust, improving road infrastructure, expanding green cover and upgrading pedestrian facilities.

The biggest chunk — ₹22.99 crore — has been earmarked for road strengthening and resurfacing, as road dust remains one of the major contributors to air pollution in Ludhiana. The projects include laying bituminous macadam (BM) and semi-dense bituminous concrete (SDBC) on key stretches such as Mall Road, DMC Road, Dugri Road, Rahon Road and the old GT Road near Buddha Nullah. Several internal roads in residential areas will also be reconstructed using ready mix concrete (RMC) and interlocking tiles.

Civic officials said repairing damaged roads and shoulders would significantly reduce dust emissions caused by vehicular movement and improve overall road conditions.

To increase green cover, the MC has proposed projects worth ₹8.16 crore for development and upgradation of parks and creation of green buffers. These include construction of two new parks, repair of existing ones, development of Leisure Valley Park in Haibowal, parks in Kitchlu Nagar and creation of a mini forest using the Miyawaki technique. Green buffers will also be developed along major roads and open spaces.

For pedestrian infrastructure, ₹1.16 crore has been earmarked for repair and reconstruction of footpaths along the Jagraon bridge road and for construction of pedestrian facilities near Government College for Girls.

Officials said well-maintained footpaths help reduce dust generation and prevent vehicles from encroaching on walking spaces.

In addition, the civic body has proposed installing mist fountains at prominent locations in the city at a cost of ₹1.20 crore to provide localised relief from dust and heat in high-footfall areas.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said tenders for all approved projects would be floated shortly. “The emphasis is on durable and scientific solutions to improve air quality. Proper implementation will bring visible improvement on the ground,” he said.