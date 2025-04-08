Ludhiana civil hospital: 300-car parking facility ready but chaos prevails

Just two weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a “renovated” civil hospital, which included a car parking for 300 cars, the civil hospital premises remains cluttered with cars parked at different spots leaving only few cars parked inside the new car parking. People coming to the hospital complained of ill-managed parking which made it hard to park their vehicles. (HT Photo)

Senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Harpreet Singh, said that while the new car parking is open, there still are no arrangements to manage it as the tender to manage the parking is yet to be placed. “I have written to the higher authorities for permission to float a tender to managing the new car parking. The tender will be issued as soon the permission is accepted,” he said.

Meanwhile, people coming to the hospital complained of ill-managed parking which made it hard to park their vehicles. “There are cars parked at every spot. It took me 10 minutes to find a spot to park my car, and then I don’t know if someone will park their vehicle behind my car making it a trouble for me to get out,” said Harinder, who was at the hospital for getting some documents signed.

An official on the condition of anonymity told that some of the cars belonged to the hospital staff and even they were directed to park their cars in the designated car parking.

However, the SMO said that the parking space for doctors is near the emergency ward and that is where all of their vehicles are parked. “The problem is not with the doctors but other people coming to the hospital. Doctors have their separate car parking,” he said. He added that the car parking is new, and the authorities are trying to ensure that people gradually start parking their cars at the designated parking areas, which also includes one car parking near the blood bank.

Meanwhile, people also complained that the cycle stand is overcharging them for their two-wheelers. SMO confirmed getting several complaints of overcharging by the cycle stand contractor. “I have asked the contractor to ensure that people are charged only what is prescribed.”