Ludhiana civil hospital sees 15-20 diarrhoea cases daily

The Civil Hospital here is reporting 15-20 diarrhoea cases daily since the last one month with 152 people being admitted to the hospital in July. HT Image

According to district epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur, the cases are not coming from particular areas for an outbreak to be declared. She said if any particular area reports more than 10 cases, it is declared as an outbreak.

“These cases are coming from all over the city. And there hasn’t been any serious case reported so far. These patients come in for checkups and are sent back with prescriptions,” she said.

“The number of patients being reported is normal for the weather,” she said.

In monsoon due to high humidity diarrhoea cases rise due to food and water contamination.

“Due to rainfall and increase in humidity, chances of water and food contamination increase. Also, humid weather promotes the growth of micro-organisms which may lead to diarrhoea and other gastric symptoms,” she said.

In order to prevent the disease, she advised people to be careful about food hygiene, hand hygiene, drinking clean water, avoiding street foods and staying hydrated.

Skin problems also increase in monsoon

Dr Rohit Rampal, dermatologist, Civil Hospital, cautioned about the common skin issues that can occur in monsoon.

Peritonitis, miliaria, fungal infections, and eczema are the most common conditions in the weather.

“These conditions develop as a result of the heat and humidity accompanied by poor personal hygiene,” he said.

In order to keep these conditions at bay, he advised that people should maintain good personal hygiene, take bath twice a day, ensure properly drying themselves after showers, and using light body lotions.

“With these basic precautions, there is little chance of developing any of these problems,” he said.