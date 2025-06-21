Ludhiana: ‘CM Di Yogshala’ enrolments double in one year

The ‘CM Di Yogshala’ initiative, launched by the Punjab government in 2023, has seen a dramatic rise in popularity in Ludhiana, with enrolments more than doubling in just a year. District programme supervisor Chandan Kumar revealed that registrations jumped from 5,722 in 2023-24 to 11,887 in 2024-25, reflecting a growing public interest in wellness and preventive healthcare. Experts note a clear trend of younger individuals showing more interest. (HT photo)

The surge is especially visible among youth aged 20 to 30, who are increasingly turning to yoga to cope with stress, anxiety and inactive lifestyles. “Currently, around 8,500 to 9,000 residents practise yoga regularly at local Yogshalas, which are usually public parks,” Kumar said. He further said that the number of yoga centres has risen from 182 to 283 across the district. “To support this growth, 82 trained yoga instructors, hired through Guru Ravidas University in Hoshiarpur, have been deployed,” he added.

The hour-long yoga sessions held six days a week, are open to all and completely free, with no age restrictions. As per the concerned official, wherever a group of 25 residents comes together, they can request the concerned department to assign a certified yoga instructor to their location, making wellness both accessible and community-driven.

However, experts note a clear trend of younger individuals showing more interest. Psychiatrist Dr Nikhil Gautam from Christian Medical College said anxiety and depression among youth, particularly females, have grown significantly. “Yoga helps regulate breathing and offers mental peace. Even patients with major illnesses like cancer benefit from its mindfulness aspect,” he explained.

Veteran yoga therapist and former president of the Punjab Yogasana Sports Association, Sanjeev Tyagi, who has over 25 years of experience, confirmed the rising trend. “Even children are now showing signs of stress and panic attacks. We have special batches for kids and include creative styles like aerial yoga, belt yoga, yoga with chairs and bungee yoga to keep them engaged,” he said. Tyagi added that International Yoga Day celebrations have helped boost awareness significantly.